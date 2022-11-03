Man with 50 drug convictions jailed for eight months for latest offence

A MAN with 50 previous drug convictions has been jailed for eight months for his 51st drug conviction.

Sergeant John Kelleher said at Cork District Court that Cian Walsh of 17 Mercier Park, Turner’s Cross, Cork, had 215 previous convictions in total.

His 50 previous drug convictions consist of 36 counts of having drugs for his own use and 14 for being in possession of drugs for the purpose of sale or supply to others.

The latest case that came before Cork District Court was detected by Detective Garda John Sheedy on January 12 2021.

Gardaí went to an apartment at Charlemont Terrace, Wellington Rd, Cork, with a warrant on that date.

Cian Walsh was visiting the apartment at the time and he dropped a €25 deal of heroin as the gardaí approached.

He admitted having the drugs in his possession for his own use.

Judge Olann Kelleher took into consideration the extent of previous convictions and a sentence already being served by the accused when he imposed a total sentence of eight months to run concurrently with what he is already serving.