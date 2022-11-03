Man charged with assault causing serious harm in Cork city centre 

A MALLOW man has been formally arrested and charged with assault causing serious harm to a man in Cork City centre arising out of an investigation into an alleged knife attack.

Detective Garda Bryan Murphy arrested Anthony Relihan of 28, Connolly Avenue, Mallow, and charged him with assault causing serious harm to a man on Caroline St, Cork City, on May 5, contrary to the Non-fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

Mr Relihan did not reply to the charge when cautioned. The same defendant had been charged previously with a count of assault causing harm to the same injured party, who is aged around 30. Sergeant John Kelleher said the prosecution was now withdrawing that charge.

Defence solicitor Eddie Burke said there was no application for bail being made by the accused at this stage. “He is reserving his position on making an application for bail,” Mr Burke said.

The solicitor said that he would notify the prosecution if there was to be a bail application. Judge Olann Kelleher remanded the accused in custody until November 9.

The new charge against Mr Relihan arises out of the garda investigation into an alleged slashing of a man across the head in a knife attack on May 5.

Sgt Kelleher said the Director of Public Prosecutions had given directions in the case against Relihan.

It is to be dealt with by indictment at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

The DPP also said that a signed guilty plea could be entered at Cork District Court and the accused sent forward for sentencing at the circuit court, should that arise.

Mr Burke said a book of evidence would be required.