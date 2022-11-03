Thu, 03 Nov, 2022 - 07:00

Cork City Ballet celebrates 30 years with magical production of 'The Nutcracker'

Featuring Prima Ballerina Katerina Petrova as The Sugar Plum Fairy and Tsetso Ivanov as the Prince, both from Sofia National Ballet in Bulgaria and in Ireland for the first time, Cork City Ballet say ‘The Nutcracker’ is a “thrilling spectacle, not to be missed”.
Katerina Petrova and Tsetso Ivanov from Sofia National Ballet in Bulgaria, who will be dancing the roles of The Sugar Plum Fairy and Prince in Cork City Ballet's production of 'The Nutcracker' from 3-5 November 2022.

Ellen O'Regan

This week the Cork City Ballet is returning to the Cork stage after three years with an enchanting, full-length production of ‘The Nutcracker’.

In association with the Cork Opera House and Benchmark International, and directed by Alan Foley, with choreography by Yury Demakov, the Cork City Ballet is presenting four performances from Thursday, November 3 to Saturday, November 5, one each evening at 8pm and an additional matinee at 2:30pm on Saturday.

The production coincides with the 30th anniversary of the Cork ballet company, one of only two professional ballet companies in the country, and the longest running. The Cork City Ballet carries on a 60-year tradition, a legacy started by the late Dr Joan Denise Moriarty.

Cork City Ballet has said it takes “immense pride” in producing large-scale productions like ‘The Nutcracker’, which put Cork ballet on the map and allows Cork to stand shoulder to shoulder with international touring companies.

Artistic director of Cork City Ballet, Alan Foley, has a mission to make ballet as accessible to as many people as possible, and promises that Tchaikovsky’s ‘The Nutcracker’ will be a “spectacular event, which is sure to please every cultural palate at an affordable price”.

“In these tough economic times, Cork City Ballet is proud to continue to represent the classical ballet genre in its home city,” he said.

This production will feature the Sugar Plum Fairy and the Prince on their magical journey through a fantastical winter wonderland to the Land of Snow and the Kingdom of the Sweets.

Tickets to this week’s production range from €25 to €43, with family tickets available for €120, and are available from Cork Opera House.

