Gardaí appeal for witnesses to incident where car collided with teenage pedestrian on Cork street

GARDAÍ in Cork are appealing for witnesses as they continue to investigate a road traffic collision which occurred on Blarney Street in Gurranabraher on October 3 last.

The collision happened at around 6pm in the evening when a car collided with a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a male youth (teens), was later taken to Mercy University Hospital to receive treatment. 

The car failed to remain at the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) at the time of the collision are asked to provide it to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gurranabraher Garda Station on 021 494 6200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

