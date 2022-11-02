Trial date may be set in January for man charged with manslaughter in Cork city

A 29-year-old charged with the manslaughter of a 45-year-old man in Cork City one year ago has had the case against him adjourned until January 30.

It is anticipated that a date may be set for a hearing of the trial, possibly in the February session of Cork Circuit Criminal Court or later in 2023.

David Sweeney appeared at Cork Circuit Criminal Court yesterday before Judge Helen Boyle.

Jessica Kelleher, defending, applied for witness and disclosure orders, and Judge Boyle acceded to that application.

Ms Kelleher also applied for free legal aid to be extended to cover a defence senior counsel in light of the fact that the accused is charged with manslaughter.

Judge Boyle said: “That is a serious matter. I grant the application for free legal for senior counsel.”

The case was then adjourned until January 30, with the defendant remanded on continuing bail.

Detective Garda Malcolm Kelly previously charged Mr Sweeney, of Mill House, Cork Simon Community, Anderson’s Quay, Cork, that on November 4, 2021, at Lower Glanmire Rd, Cork, he unlawfully killed Mark Foley .

Mr Sweeney was cautioned by the detective that he did not have to say anything, but that any reply he might make would be taken down and could be given in evidence.

Detective Garda Kelly said that Mr Sweeney replied: “I didn’t mean it.”

It is alleged that there was an incident at Lower Glanmire Rd on November 4, 2021, and that Mr Foley subsequently died at Cork University Hospital on December 5, 2021.