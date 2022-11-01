Former Cork City soccer player warned he must stay out of trouble to avoid jail

A promising young soccer player previously with Cork City FC was warned he would have to comply with the directions of the Probation Service and stay out of trouble to avoid jail.

Hassan Baker of MacCurtain Villas, off Bandon Rd, appeared before Cork Circuit Appeals Court where the Probation Service re-entered the case in which he had a six-month suspended sentence hanging over him.

Judge Helen Boyle was told Baker had not been compliant with Probation Service directions.

However, probation officer Deirdre Coakley said it was acknowledged by the service that Baker had been the victim of a serious assault in March and this affected his ability to comply with the terms of the suspension of the sentence.

Baker was convicted at Cork District Court on a number of public order charges and sentenced to six months in prison. That was on charges of engaging in threatening behaviour and obstruction of gardaí on July 1, 2021. He was also sentenced for failing to appear in court for his case.

That sentence was suspended at Cork Circuit Appeals Court. The suspension terms required he would comply with direction of the Probation Service and attend at Ais Éirí. The matter was re-entered in light of his failure to comply.

Judge Boyle said, “I recall the case. You were a good footballer. You played for Cork City. But if you do not comply with the probation service I will have no option but to send you to prison.”

Jessica Kelleher, defending, said: “He is attending a neurologist. He sustained a brain injury which affected his ability to appreciate the gravity of the situation in which he finds himself.”

State solicitor Frank Nyhan agreed with the submission that Baker had sustained a serious injury in March. “This man suffered quite significant impairment as a result of the assault,” Mr Nyhan said. Judge Boyle said: “I am sorry to hear that.”

Ms Coakley said one of her main concerns was that Baker would undertake to stop associating with people who are having a detrimental effect on his own behaviour.

The man agreed to give that undertaking at the appeal court. The judge put the matter back until February 9, 2023. Depending on the information before the court on that date, the six-month sentence will remain suspended or it will be activated.