Consultation begins for proposed pedestrian safety scheme in heavily populated Cork city area

A PROPOSED pedestrian safety scheme for the Kilcully area, which has been described as “much needed” by the local residents’ association, has now gone to public consultation.

At a meeting of Cork City Council in the summer, councillors approved the Upper Glanmire Pedestrian Safety Scheme to proceed to construction — phase one of a two-part project, which will eventually take in Kilcully.

The Kilcully Pedestrian Safety Scheme opened to public consultation yesterday. The proposed development includes the construction of new 2m-wide concrete footpath of approximately 1,550m in length and the upgrading of an existing footpath in the area to provide a width of 2m, totalling a length of approximately 50m.

A new pedestrian bridge crossing the Glennamought River is also proposed as part of the scheme, in addition to a raised pedestrian crossing, the provision of 43 new public lighting columns and improved drainage infrastructure along with other works.

Speaking to The Echo, Kilcully and Ballincrokig Residents’ Association chairwoman Joan Sutton said the works are “very much needed” given traffic levels in Kilcully.

Ms Sutton said local residents have been campaigning for the works for a long time, and that she is “thrilled to bits” that the scheme has progressed to public consultation.

Green Party councillor for the city’s north-east ward, Oliver Moran, also welcomed the commencement of the public consultation.

“This is a really great scheme that shows the commitment of the city to bring more rural-feeling areas like Kilcully up to city standard after coming in from the county,” he said.

“This scheme, together with junction changes near the Blackman Pub, will make the area safer for everyone to get around without depending on a car.

“That might be going to the pub, visiting a neighbour, or paying respects at the cemetery.

“In the new year, there will be plans to upgrade the cemetery as well, including the first option for eco-burial by a local authority in Ireland.

“Later in 2023 or 2024 at the latest, a new bus service will come on stream, linking Kilcully to the city directly with regular public transport.

“It means more choice for people, and demonstrates the tangible benefits for local communities as the city aims to be carbon neutral by 2030.”

For more information on the pedestrian safety scheme, or to make a submission, see .www.consult.corkcity.ie/en.

The closing date for receipt of submissions is 4pm on Tuesday, December 13.