THE two men arrested in connection with a €100,000 drug seizure in Cobh on Monday, 31st October 2022, have been charged.

They are both due to appear before Mallow District Court this morning.

Gardaí in Cork arrested the two men after drugs valued in excess of €100,000 were seized following a search in Cobh on Monday evening.

Gardaí conducted the search just before 9pm.

Cocaine estimated to be worth €90,580 and cannabis valued at €10,240 was seized by Gardaí along with €2,100 in cash.