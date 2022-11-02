Cost of living crisis hitting everyone from pensioners to taxi-drivers; plans for major protest in Cork city

Bobby Lynch, a spokesperson for the Cork Taxi Council, said increases in the cost of petrol and diesel is impacting everyone but that the taxi industry is being “very badly” affected, forcing some to leave the sector.
“Last week, I had two lads onto me and we didn’t put up a notice yet about helping drivers,” Mr Lynch said, adding that he anticipates an uptick in the number of people looking for help in the months ahead.
He was speaking at a press conference in the Maldron Hotel in Shandon yesterday organised by the Cork Cost of Living Campaign ahead of another cost-of-living protest set to take place in Cork City next week.
The protest, part of a nationwide day of action, will take place on Saturday, November 12, assembling on the Grand Parade.