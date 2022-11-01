Man accused of setting fire to bins at multiple locations in Cork city

Gardaí objected to bail being granted to a 49-year-old man accused of setting fire to local authority refuse bins at in Cork city.

Garda Ken O’Brien arrested Raymond Stubbins of no fixed address and brought him before Cork District Court.

Judge Olann Kelleher said: “He is accused of setting fire to council bins.”

Sergeant Pat Lyons said there was a prosecution objection to the accused being released on bail. The criminal damage charges relate to alleged criminal damage to bins by arson at Sullivan’s Quay, Emmet Place, Paul St and Grand Parade in Cork City in September 2019.

He is also accused of a charge of being drunk and a danger at Dalton’s Avenue, off Cornmarket St, Cork, on October 15 and an earlier public order incident carrying charges of engaging in threatening behaviour and being drunk and a danger on October 3.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, called the defendant to give evidence. Mr Stubbins said he would turn up if granted bail.

The judge said he would give him bail and a short adjournment saying that if the accused did not turn up at 10.30am tomorrow he would remand him in custody on the arson charges.

It will be a matter for the accused to decide if he wishes to plead guilty or not guilty to the arson charges.