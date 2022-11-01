Tue, 01 Nov, 2022 - 21:41

Man accused of setting fire to bins at multiple locations in Cork city

Gardaí objected to bail being granted. 
Man accused of setting fire to bins at multiple locations in Cork city

Judge Olann Kelleher said: “He is accused of setting fire to council bins.”

Liam Heylin

Gardaí objected to bail being granted to a 49-year-old man accused of setting fire to local authority refuse bins at in Cork city.

Garda Ken O’Brien arrested Raymond Stubbins of no fixed address and brought him before Cork District Court.

Judge Olann Kelleher said: “He is accused of setting fire to council bins.”

Sergeant Pat Lyons said there was a prosecution objection to the accused being released on bail. The criminal damage charges relate to alleged criminal damage to bins by arson at Sullivan’s Quay, Emmet Place, Paul St and Grand Parade in Cork City in September 2019.

He is also accused of a charge of being drunk and a danger at Dalton’s Avenue, off Cornmarket St, Cork, on October 15 and an earlier public order incident carrying charges of engaging in threatening behaviour and being drunk and a danger on October 3.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, called the defendant to give evidence. Mr Stubbins said he would turn up if granted bail.

The judge said he would give him bail and a short adjournment saying that if the accused did not turn up at 10.30am tomorrow he would remand him in custody on the arson charges.

It will be a matter for the accused to decide if he wishes to plead guilty or not guilty to the arson charges.

More in this section

'Heartbroken' Gareth O'Callaghan vows to find teenagers who kicked dog 'like he was a rugby ball' 'Heartbroken' Gareth O'Callaghan vows to find teenagers who kicked dog 'like he was a rugby ball'
Appeal for hit-and-run motorist to 'do the right thing' after boy seriously injured on northside Appeal for hit-and-run motorist to 'do the right thing' after boy seriously injured on northside
Tickets now on sale for The Everyman's fairytale family Panto Tickets now on sale for The Everyman's fairytale family Panto
cork courtcork city centre
Mercy Hospital remains closed to visitors due to increased patient cases of Covid-19

Mercy Hospital remains closed to visitors due to increased patient cases of Covid-19

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia
"For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro" "For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro"
Staying competitive in a challenging environment Staying competitive in a challenging environment

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more