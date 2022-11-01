Tue, 01 Nov, 2022 - 20:11

Mercy Hospital remains closed to visitors due to increased patient cases of Covid-19

Covid-19 visiting restrictions were reinstated at the beginning of last week as the number of patients in the hospital with the virus had increased.
The Mercy Hospital remains closed to visitors currently, as it continues to experience an increase in the number of patients with Covid-19 in the hospital. Pic: Larry Cummins

Ellen O'Regan

The Mercy Hospital remains closed to visitors currently, as it continues to experience an increase in the number of patients with Covid-19 in the hospital.

A spokesperson for the Mercy University Hospital said that its situation is “reflective of the increase in cases of COVID-19 being encountered in hospitals nationally”.

While all hospital services are operational, routine visiting at the Mercy remains suspended until further notice, with the measure under continual review.

The Mercy Hospital spokesperson said that visiting can still be facilitated by prior agreement on compassionate grounds.

Visitors are required to wear a face mask at all times while in the hospital and to perform hand hygiene using the alcohol gel provided.

Visitors are also requested not to visit if they are unwell with any symptoms of infection such as cough, fever, vomiting or diarrhoea.

mercy university hospital
