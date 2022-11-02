Cobh Ramblers to celebrate 100th birthday in style

COBH RAMBLERS will host a special centenary dinner dance in the Radisson Blu Hotel in Little Island on Friday, November 25 to celebrate their 100th birthday.

The evening will be a celebration of all things Cobh Ramblers and it will mark the club’s achievement of 100 years in football. The event also serves as a celebration of the club’s community spirit and the success it has enjoyed. The night also presents an opportunity to recall some wonderful memories from the Cobh Ramblers past.

Cobh Ramblers was founded on the steps of St Colman’s Hall better known as Pillars Bar in 1922. The club was originally set up by British soldiers who were based in the town, and who used to play competitive games against local people.

Cobh Ramblers chairman, Bill O’Leary said it is special to reach 100 years in existence. “We are delighted to come together as one big team to celebrate the momentous achievement of reaching 100 years in existence. We are recognising all those who are instrumental to this achievement both past and present.

“The beauty of this club is that everyone is equally as important and that is the essence of what this celebration of our time in football is about,” he added.

Down through the years, several well-known players including Roy Keane, David Meyler, and Stephen Ireland have worn the famous Claret and Blue of Cobh Ramblers and gone on to receive full senior international honours.

The colours, now synonymous with Cobh Ramblers, claret and blue were inspired by Burnley, the winners of the 1920/21 English First Division, the year before Ramblers’ establishment.

As part of the centenary dinner dance, Cobh Ramblers team of the century will be revealed. Three individuals all of whom have made a lasting impact with their contributions to Cobh Ramblers will also be inducted into Cobh Ramblers Hall of Fame.

After 100 years, the faces may be different, but the club and the goals that were set out that day in 1922, remain very much the same.

Tickets for the centenary dinner dance are available via the Cobh Ramblers club office.