Cope Foundation to host Recruitment Day in Cork

COPE Foundation will host a recruitment open day in Cork City next Monday. They have several positions to fill.

Cope Foundation employs over 1,000 staff in nursing, multi-disciplinary services, health and social care, care assistants, support roles, and administration. Cope, one of the country’s largest disability organisations, has vacancies across a range of departments.

The recruitment open day will be held at the Metropole Hotel on Monday, November 7 from 2pm to 8pm.

Eamon Nash, chief operations officer of Cope Foundation, said the organisation can offer people a “rewarding career”, and said they “are excited to share the opportunities at this recruitment open day. We are now located in over 70 locations across Cork City and county, and we have full and part-time roles for the right candidates.

“Many of our team members joined Cope Foundation as care assistants and are now working at the highest level in our organisation.

"Some of the benefits of working with Cope Foundation include membership of the Single Public Service Pension Scheme, paid maternity/paternity leave and sick leave paid in line with the public-sector sick pay scheme. We look forward to meeting people and talking about the opportunities we have,” he added.

Orla McDonnell, senior supervisor at Pope’s Quay Community Hub, Cope Foundation, said she works with a fantastic team.

“I have been working in Cope Foundation for 14 years. I started off as a care assistant and in 2018 I became a senior supervisor while working in Glasheen Bays. I am now working with the fantastic team in Pope’s Quay Community Hub.

“What I enjoy most about my role in Cope Foundation is working with the people we support. It’s so important for everybody to avail of the same opportunities.

"The work in the community hubs allows us to do this for people we support, so that they can develop skills and live lives of their own choosing,” she added.

The Cork-based charity enhances the lives of people with an intellectual disability and/or autism; working in partnership with them, their families, and local communities. It supports 2,800 people of every ability.