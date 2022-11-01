Cork gardaí warn of bogus door-to-door traders

Avoid getting into a conversation. Ask for a sales brochure or other documentation that you can subsequently verify with your local Garda station. This should have a contact telephone number, address, and a Vat-registered number;
If you are satisfied that the company or individual is credible and you still think their employment is necessary, ask for an itemised written quotation for the services being offered and the names of persons and locations where they have previously worked successfully;
Never solely rely on the accuracy of the information being proffered. Verify the information yourself, or check with your local community garda or garda station;
Always seek comparable estimates for any services offered from other established reputable companies;
Never engage a person who insists on cash payment for services offered. Even when employing a reputable company, always use a method of payment that is traceable;
Never leave strangers, even bona fide workers, unsupervised in your home;
Ask at your local garda station about ‘bogus caller cards’. Remember, if it sounds too good to be true, it usually is.