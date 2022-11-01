Cork families fighting poverty are being 'driven to moneylenders'

Caitríona Twomey, who runs the soup kitchen charity Cork Penny Dinners on Little Hanover Street, said a woman recently presented to the charity for food supplies, explaining that it was the only option left to pay back two moneylenders. Despite being in employment, the woman estimated she will have to go three or four weeks without buying food supplies in order to be back on an even financial keel.
Ms Twomey said she has taken the service user’s grocery list to ensure she and her children have everything they need in the upcoming weeks. The anti-poverty advocate said she feels that people are not “falling into a trap” but instead are being driven into it.
Referring to the service user, she said: “The commuting and cost of living was putting a significant strain on her. She is now paying back two moneylenders at a time and the worry was that she might not be able to afford Christmas.
“She asked if we could help her for three or four weeks so she can save on the cost of food.
“However, we have told her that if it takes longer, that’s OK, too.”