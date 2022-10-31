Wet weather conditions cause havoc in Cork

Localised flooding, power outages, and a spate of road traffic incidents have been reported across Cork city on Monday, due to heavy rain and adverse conditions.

There were reports of a power outage in Bishopstown at 3.45pm. Weather related incidents include a tree down between Midleton and Lisgoold, near Curragh Wood, and flooding on the Mallow road coming from Fermoy, just before Mallow town. The road was impassable as a result and vehicles had to turn around.

There were reports of goats on the loose near Ballybeg, north of Mallow, and spot flooding on the N20, in particular at the Blackpool Shopping Centre junction, towards Mallow. Spot flooding was reported near the Commons Inn, McDonald's, and there was flooding on the N25 at the exit for Youghal.

A spokesperson for Cork City Council said, “because of the orange warning, additional drainage crews were deployed around the city responding to spot flooding at areas like the North ring road, and the Commons road.”

Reports were received that the traffic lights at the junction for the Cork University Hospital were out of action, and drivers were advised to slow down and use caution on approach.

There was some spot flooding between Midleton and Cloyne passing through Saleen earlier in the day.

Cork County Council are erecting barriers to 'Mode 2' in Mallow. Longfield Bridge and Killavullen were also being monitored by the Council crews.

Pumps have been deployed and are on standby at known flooding locations throughout the county.

The Flood Gate at Brian Boru Square, Fermoy, was closed by Cork County Council.

Met Éireann forecast more rain, and possibly thundery, downpours for Cork City this afternoon and evening, and Met Eireann issued a status orange rain warning from 12 noon to 5pm.

All road users are asked to travel with care in the city, advised a garda spokesperson.