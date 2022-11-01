Cork's Kathy raising funds for Brú Columbanus

A CORK woman who was helped by an organisation providing accommodation for families with seriously ill family members is now fundraising to support their work.

Kathy Healy from Ballyvourney has set up a GoFundMe page for Brú Columbanus — a service she had to use when her daughter was born unexpectedly ill in August 2021.

The €5.5 million project opened in September 2005, providing 26 en-suite family rooms with a supporting kitchen and lounge.

Brú Columbanus offers families the gift of time, enabling them to be close and spend time with their relatives whilst in hospital.

Ms Healy was provided with accommodation for four weeks close to Cork University Hospital (CUH) where her daughter Daisy was being treated.

Speaking to The Echo, she said that she had never heard of the service before and was told by nurses that it would be possible to avail of it.

“We lived so far away from the hospital and I couldn’t drive because I had a section and that it would be possible for us to stay there so I stayed in there and my partner stayed at home with our two other kids.”

With Covid restrictions still in place at the time, only one parent was allowed in the neonatal unit.

“It also meant that they could come in and visit me so that was great too because they weren’t able to see her at the time,” she said.

Ms Healy explained that Daisy had to have her blood sugars done eight times in 24 hours and she had to be in the hospital with her every three hours from about 8.30am to 12am.

“You feel like you’re not leaving your baby too because if you go home you feel like you’ve left them there,” she said.

After four weeks, she came home with her daughter, praising the “amazing service” for making such a difference during that time.

“We were so very grateful to have such an amazing facility when we needed it the most. Every donation will help as they run solely off donations,” she said.