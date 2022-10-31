Cork toy library aims to spread the joy of toys to all 

“There are only two toy libraries that we know of in Ireland at the moment, and the other one might be bigger than we are,” Patsy Devoy tells The Echo.

She and her daughter, Katie Gould, run the Toy Library in Ballincollig’s Carraig Centre, and although they have started small, they hope to grow it in the months ahead.

“We have toys that we’ve checked are in good working order and will be lovely to play with and they’re just here for people to come and borrow,” Katie says.

“We’re open once a month, on the first Friday of the month, at the moment, but we hope to expand when we are able.”

Familiar names like Lego, Meccano, Peppa Pig, and Octonauts vie for space beside rocking horses, dolls, walkers, unicorns, train sets and storybooks.

The idea is that you can borrow a toy for a month, or, if you’re really enjoying it, keep it longer, Katie says several considerations informed the thinking behind the toy library.

“Kids are so excited when they get a new toy, and they play with nothing else for a week or a month, and then the toy starts to sit there in the corner.

"We thought this way, you get the joy of something new, and when it’s wearing thin, you get something else new.

“That might meet the needs of people who don’t have a lot of space for storage, or maybe are on a lower income and can’t afford so much, but also, whatever income we’re on, maybe we all need a change of mindset and not buy so many new things, and live more sustainably,” she suggests.

Patsy says the library charges a one-off €2 joining fee per family.

“That’s mainly to help us with storage and cleaning costs,” she says.

The Toy Library is open at midday this Friday, 4 November, and on the first Friday of every month, in the Carraig Centre. For further details see carraigcentre.ie.