Mon, 31 Oct, 2022 - 10:55

Cork toy library aims to spread the joy of toys to all 

"We thought this way, you get the joy of something new, and when it’s wearing thin, you get something else new." 
Cork toy library aims to spread the joy of toys to all 

Three generations tending the Carraig Centre Toy Library in Ballincollig: Patsy Devoy, Katie Gould and Leila Gould. Picture: Donal O'Keeffe.

Donal O’Keeffe

“There are only two toy libraries that we know of in Ireland at the moment, and the other one might be bigger than we are,” Patsy Devoy tells The Echo. 

She and her daughter, Katie Gould, run the Toy Library in Ballincollig’s Carraig Centre, and although they have started small, they hope to grow it in the months ahead.

“We have toys that we’ve checked are in good working order and will be lovely to play with and they’re just here for people to come and borrow,” Katie says. 

“We’re open once a month, on the first Friday of the month, at the moment, but we hope to expand when we are able.” 

Familiar names like Lego, Meccano, Peppa Pig, and Octonauts vie for space beside rocking horses, dolls, walkers, unicorns, train sets and storybooks. 

The idea is that you can borrow a toy for a month, or, if you’re really enjoying it, keep it longer, Katie says several considerations informed the thinking behind the toy library.

“Kids are so excited when they get a new toy, and they play with nothing else for a week or a month, and then the toy starts to sit there in the corner. 

"We thought this way, you get the joy of something new, and when it’s wearing thin, you get something else new.

“That might meet the needs of people who don’t have a lot of space for storage, or maybe are on a lower income and can’t afford so much, but also, whatever income we’re on, maybe we all need a change of mindset and not buy so many new things, and live more sustainably,” she suggests.

Patsy says the library charges a one-off €2 joining fee per family.

“That’s mainly to help us with storage and cleaning costs,” she says.

The Toy Library is open at midday this Friday, 4 November, and on the first Friday of every month, in the Carraig Centre. For further details see carraigcentre.ie.

Read More

We’re not giving up the ghost! Cork friends celebrate their 43rd year trick-or-treating

More in this section

Man who successfully appealed previous conviction pleads guilty ahead of retrial in Cork  Man who successfully appealed previous conviction pleads guilty ahead of retrial in Cork 
We’re not giving up the ghost! Cork friends celebrate their 43rd year trick-or-treating We’re not giving up the ghost! Cork friends celebrate their 43rd year trick-or-treating
Woman holding a wooden house with her hands with the sun on a light pink background. Sweet home, insurance Cork council approach dioceses and religious groups seeking property for housing 
ballincolligcommunity & volunteering
<p>The forecaster has this morning issued a Status Range rainfall for Cork. </p>

LATEST: Weather warning for Cork raised from Yellow to Orange 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia
"For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro" "For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro"
Staying competitive in a challenging environment Staying competitive in a challenging environment

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more