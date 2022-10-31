Mon, 31 Oct, 2022 - 07:00

CUH overcrowding levels worst in Ireland this month

"Unless we see meaningful interventions from the HSE and Government, we are going to be in a perilous state this winter in our hospitals.”
Cork University Hospital had 1,342 patients go without a bed in October. File image. 

Eoin Kelleher

Cork University Hospital was the most overcrowded hospital in Ireland during the month of October, according to new figures supplied by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

More than 10,679 people have been without a hospital bed in October, according to the INMO’s Trolleywatch figures, making it the second-highest October on record.

Cork University Hospital had 1,342 patients go without a bed, topping the list, ahead of University Hospital Limerick which had 1,268 patients wait on trolleys. University Hospital Galway, St James’s Hospital, and Sligo University Hospital were the next worst for overcrowding.

The union noted this was a more-than-25% increase on the same period last year, and more than double the figures for October 2020.

More than 393 children under the age of 16 were on trolleys in the month of October, the worst month for paediatric overcrowding on record.

“We are now in a situation that unless we see meaningful interventions from the HSE and Government, we are going to be in a perilous state this winter in our hospitals,” said INMO’s Phil Ní Sheaghdha.

“We have seen three instances of over 600 people on trolleys in the past week alone. This is not sustainable for nurses, midwives, and other patient-facing staff.

“Over 393 children went without a bed this month. Our members in paediatric hospitals are reporting that not only are we seeing more and more children presenting, but there are also less staff to deal with the demand.

“Unsafe staffing levels are going to be a feature of this winter unless we see targeted recruitment and retention plans in each hospital to allow for more nurses and midwives to be recruited.

“We urgently need access to private hospital resources, increased staffing and a detailed timeline for the winter plan.”

