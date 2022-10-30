Man who successfully appealed previous conviction pleads guilty ahead of retrial in Cork 

A 45-year-old man who claimed that the powdered plant derivative found at his apartment in Cork could be extracted from a cactus plant was first convicted of the offence, then appealed it successfully and a retrial was directed – and now he has pleaded guilty to it.

Alexander Rojas Rey was put on trial in May 2019 and a jury found him guilty of possession of mescaline and possession of it for sale or supply contrary to the Misuse of Drugs Act at his apartment at River Towers, Lee Road, Cork, on January 23, 2018.

That was successfully appealed to the Court of Criminal Appeal in February of this year and a re-trial was ordered.

The case was listed for trial earlier this week at Cork Circuit Criminal Court. Defence senior counsel Elizabeth O’Connell asked for him to be arraigned and he pleaded guilty to the possession for supply charge.

Ms O’Connell SC said, “This is a very interesting case from a legal point of view where there was judgement of the Court of Criminal Appeal in February of this year.”

Judge Helen Boyle put the case in for sentencing on November 21. The defendant was remanded on continuing bail.

Ms O’Connell SC said, “He has no convictions – before or since – just to reassure you on the issue of bail.”

At the original trial in 2019 the jury returned unanimous guilty verdicts after a total of four hours of deliberation.

During that trial, defence barrister Peter O’Flynn produced a cactus plant during the trial and said it had been purchased for €35 at a plant shop in Cork city. He said it was not illegal to buy it or sell that plant, and that the powder found in the defendant’s possession contained nothing more than was also to be found in the cactus plant.

A lot of the facts of the case were not disputed between the parties. The key issue between them was whether or not the substance was a proscribed drug.