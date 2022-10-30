Corkman guilty of dangerous driving which caused serious harm to a garda

A Corkman who pleaded guilty to charges of dangerous driving which caused serious harm to a female garda, had his case adjourned at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Martin Keohane pleaded guilty before Judge Helen Boyle to driving at speed in order to evade gardaí in Creagh, Baltimore, Cork, on April 8, 2021, while “knowing that a member of An Garda Síochána, Detective Garda Catherine McCarthy, was at the time being physically dragged by said vehicle.”

It was stated in Court documents that this “created a substantial risk of death or serious harm to another.”

Mr Keohane, who gave an address of Derrygareen, Skibbereen, was charged with dangerous driving contrary to Section 53 of the Road Traffic Act at the same location.

Mr Keohane pleaded guilty to obstructing a garda during the course of her duties. He further pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of cannabis for the purposes of sale and supply, and to unlawful possession of cannabis, on the same date, at Derrygareen, Skibbereen.

Judge Boyle adjourned all matters to November 21 next.