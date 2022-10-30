Sun, 30 Oct, 2022 - 16:52

Corkman guilty of dangerous driving which caused serious harm to a garda

The man pleaded guilty to driving at speed while 'knowing that a member of An Garda Síochána was at the time being physically dragged'. 
Corkman guilty of dangerous driving which caused serious harm to a garda

Martin Keohane pleaded guilty before Judge Helen Boyle to driving at speed in order to evade gardaí in Creagh, Baltimore, Cork. File image. 

Eoin Kelleher

A Corkman who pleaded guilty to charges of dangerous driving which caused serious harm to a female garda, had his case adjourned at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Martin Keohane pleaded guilty before Judge Helen Boyle to driving at speed in order to evade gardaí in Creagh, Baltimore, Cork, on April 8, 2021, while “knowing that a member of An Garda Síochána, Detective Garda Catherine McCarthy, was at the time being physically dragged by said vehicle.” 

It was stated in Court documents that this “created a substantial risk of death or serious harm to another.” 

Mr Keohane, who gave an address of Derrygareen, Skibbereen, was charged with dangerous driving contrary to Section 53 of the Road Traffic Act at the same location.

Mr Keohane pleaded guilty to obstructing a garda during the course of her duties. He further pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of cannabis for the purposes of sale and supply, and to unlawful possession of cannabis, on the same date, at Derrygareen, Skibbereen.

Judge Boyle adjourned all matters to November 21 next.

More in this section

'Back in full swing' : Cork's Jazz weekend returns with gusto 'Back in full swing' : Cork's Jazz weekend returns with gusto
Vigil in Cork city this weekend for Savita Halappanavar Vigil in Cork city this weekend for Savita Halappanavar
Sanctuary Runners join in celebrations of Rebel Run's 10th anniversary Sanctuary Runners join in celebrations of Rebel Run's 10th anniversary
cork gardacork court
<p>Former Fianna Fáil TD Donal Moynihan and his son, Fianna Fáil TD Aindrias Moynihan. File Picture</p>

Taoiseach leads tributes to former Cork TD Donal Moynihan, 'a passionate and deeply committed public representative'

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia
"For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro" "For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro"
Staying competitive in a challenging environment Staying competitive in a challenging environment

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more