Vigil in Cork city this weekend for Savita Halappanavar

Cork city will remember the tragic death of Savita Halappanavar this evening in a vigil to be held in Emmet Place from 5pm.

Green Party Councillor Colette Finn and Eleanor McEvoy, former head of the Women’s Studies in UCC, are hosting the event to remember the life of the brave Indian woman who died ten years ago today, sparking further debate in Ireland's conversation about abortion.

Members of the public are invited to come along, and light a candle or lay a wreath in honour of Savita, who died from sepsis after her request for an abortion was denied on legal grounds.

Pressure had been building to remove the 8th Amendment, and the people who opposed inserting it into the Constitution were proved right in the end, said Cllr Finn.

“It’s far too simplistic just to say you’re going to ban abortions in all circumstances other than when the mother’s life is at risk. It’s a much more grey area than that. Can you have something in your Constitution that the vast majority don’t agree upon?”

The remembrance ceremony in Emmet Place will run from 5pm until 6.30pm or 7pm, and is designed to be apolitical and low key, being held in sympathy with similar events in Dublin and across Ireland.

“In her case, it was medically necessary to have an abortion because unfortunately, she was miscarrying, but the legislation had a chilling effect on the practitioners, that they might be accused,” said Cllr Finn.

Savita became a focal point for the complexity in which Irishwomen were placed in by the Constitution, creating an “ongoing moral dilemma for clinicians,” said Cllr Finn.

“How do you choose between the right to life of the unborn and the right to life of the mother? It was obviously tragic for her, for her family, and for her husband. This was a much-wanted child, a daughter.”

Councillor Finn said she couldn’t attend a march in Dublin so she decided to set up an event in Cork instead. Hopefully, the weather will stay dry, and representatives of the Indian community have been invited.

“It’s for passers-by to join us, and chat about this, and who Savita was, and just to remember her on the tenth anniversary of her death,” added Cllr Finn.