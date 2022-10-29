Sanctuary Runners join in celebrations of Rebel Run's 10th anniversary

The Sanctuary Runners descended onto Bishopstown to take part in a successful Cork Rebel Run on Sunday October 22.

The Rebel Run, in partnership with Cork Sports Partnership, took place at the Munster Technological University (MTU) campus in Bishopstown.

The race consisted of a 5km run or a 10km run on flat ground and finishes on the racetrack at MTU.

The Sanctuary Runners had built a big team for the race which included many people currently living in Direct Provision and a dozen Ukrainian participants.

Some of the Sanctuary Runners before the start of the race.

CEO and founder of the Sanctuary Runners, Graham Clifford, said: “The Sanctuary Runners were so delighted to take part in the Rebel Run.

“We missed the run so much during the pandemic and are so grateful to the team at Cork Sports Partnership for helping us bring such a strong team to the event. We had runners from Ireland, Ukraine, Nigeria, Pakistan, Zimbabwe, Libya, Burundi, Angola, Somalia, South Africa, Zambia, Congo DRC and the UK taking part.”

Mr Clifford said that everyone who participated “loved the buzz, the kindness and the welcome of organisers” on the day.

The Sanctuary Runners enable Irish residents to run alongside, and in solidarity with, migrants, asylum seekers and refugees thereby fostering friendship, positivity and respect while bringing greater awareness to the migration system.

While Covid put a stop to the Sanctuary Runners’ participation in races such as the Cork City Marathon and the Rebel Run in recent years, the group of runners is back.

“We can’t wait to be back again next year,” Mr Clifford said.

Off for the 5K run.

Organised by Cork Sports Partnership, MTU Sports Department/Athletics Club & Leisureworld Cork, the Rebel Run is a 5km and 10km road race, with both events starting from MTU and finishing on the athletics track, a unique feature of the Cork Rebel Run.

The Cork Rebel Run this year celebrated its 10th year and was sponsored by Cork County Council and Cork City Council.

Cork City Council congratulated all those who participated and those who helped out to make this year’s event happen.