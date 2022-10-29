Inspection of Cork mental health ward found health checks and record keeping "simply not good enough"

A recent inspection into St Catherine’s Ward in St Finbarr’s Hospital found that health checks and records of several residents were not properly carried out or retained, and the needs of one resident were not being met.

The inspection by the Mental Health Commission (MHC) resulted in a critical risk being imposed on the Cork ward, with Chief Executive of the MHC John Farrelly saying that “it is simply not good enough”.

St Catherine’s Ward was inspected from 5 to 8 April in 2022, and while overall compliance increased from 66% in 2021 to 74% in 2022, eight non-compliance issues were identified, two rated as “critical risks”.

The first critical risk related to general health and regulation, as the inspection found gaps in clinical files “which could lead to inconsistent or poor care practices”.

Five clinical files were examined in relation to the provision of general health services in St Catherine’s. In one clinical file examined, adequate arrangements were not identified for the resident to access general health services and for their referral to other health services as required.

Of five residents who had been in the approved centre for over six months, one clinical file did not have the resident’s blood pressure documented as part of the general health assessment, and two clinical files did not have residents’ waist circumferences documented.

“This is a very basic and critical requirement for residents in any of the approved centres across Ireland and it is simply not good enough that this standard of care is not being met,” said Mr Farrelly.

The MHC inspection found that staff levels and skills mix were sufficient, and an appropriately qualified staff member was on duty and in charge at all times, but not all health professionals had up-to-date mandatory training.

“While we recognise the difficulties with recruitment and retention in the health sector, mandatory training is just that,” Mr Farrelly continued.

“You cannot be permitted to work in certain environments, including approved centres for mental health, if you do not have the critical training required,” he said.

Issues were also identified with risk management procedures in the ward, leading to a second critical non-compliance.

Inspectors found that clinical risks and risks associated with providing acute clinical care in emergency situations were not being appropriately identified, assessed, treated, reported, monitored, and documented.

The inspectors were also concerned that a “significant corporate risk”, relating to the lack of resourcing to run a rehabilitation and recovery programme in accordance with the approved centre’s registration certificate.

Following the inspection the MHC issued an immediate action notice, requiring the HSE to “urgently review and address” the critical areas of non-compliance.

The centre submitted specific assurances in relation to risk management which included the specific arrangements for responding to emergency clinical risks, and the MHC “continues to closely monitor” St Catherine’s responses in relation to these issues.