Fermoy District commemorate the first gardaí to serve State

The memory of some of the very first gardaí ever to serve in the Fermoy district was honoured recently during a day of commemorations to mark the centenary of An Garda Síochána.

Sergeant Dan Cowman, sergeant-in-charge in Fermoy, told The Echo the purpose of the commemorations was to present centenary medals to serving garda members and retired garda members, and centenary coins to serving garda staff members and retired garda staff members.

“We went about trying to identify as many family members and retired members as we could, going all the way back to 1922,” he said.

The day-long series of events took place on the last Sunday of September, beginning with the unveiling of a memorial plaque at Mitchelstown Garda Station.

Later, the ceremonies moved to Fermoy, outside the Fermoy Resource Centre, on MacCurtain Street, where a plaque was unveiled to mark the fact that, for six decades, the building had served as Fermoy’s first garda station.

A memorial plaque was unveiled by Mary O'Driscoll, the widow of Garda Dan O'Driscoll, who served in the old Fermoy station for many years.

There then followed a parade from the old Fermoy station to the new Fermoy Garda Station on O’Neill-Crowley Quay, via Patrick Street and Fitzgerald Place.

This parade was led by the Garda Ceremonial Unit, the Fermoy Concert Band, serving officers and members of An Garda Síochána based in Fermoy District, members of the Garda Síochána Retired Members Association (GSRMA), garda widows, family and descendants of gardaí based in Fermoy over the past 100 years, and members of the public.

Members and staff of the Fermoy District photographed at the recent commemorative ceremony to mark the centenary of An Garda Síochána.

The parade also featured members of the Garda Mounted Unit and the Garda Dog Unit.

At Fermoy Garda Station, a short inter-denominational prayer service was followed by the unveiling of a memorial plaque and the laying of a wreath to the memory of deceased members of An Garda Síochána.

Medals were presented to the family member of five garda members who had died while serving in the Fermoy district over the past century.

In attendance at the ceremony with her son was Phil Curry (née Sexton), the daughter of Garda Thomas Sexton, who joined An Garda Síochána in 1922.

Ms Curry received a garda centenary medal in recognition of her father’s death in service.

Garda Sexton’s registration number was 831, the Clare native being one of the first 1,000 members of the force to enlist for service.

Having joined the force in 1922, at the dawn of the new State, Garda Sexton was subsequently transferred to Fermoy, where he died in 1961.

Also presented with a garda centenary medal was Mary Linehan, who was representing her family at the ceremony. Her grandfather John Kiernan served in Fermoy from the 1920s.

“It was such an honour to meet people like Mary Linehan on the day, and to keep that link alive with the families of former members is very important for An Garda Síochána,” Sgt Cowman said.

The ceremony concluded with the formal presentation of garda centenary medals and coins to over 150 men and women who served in the Fermoy district over the years.

Civilian staff who served in the Fermoy district over the past 100 years were presented with a specially minted commemorative coin to recognise their service over the decades.

Sgt Cowman acted as MC for the event, with Superintendent Padraic Powell speaking during the presentations.

“It was an incredible turn-out on the day, we probably had between 500 and 600 people there for the ceremony, it was just wonderful to see,” Sgt Cowman said.

After the ceremony, a reception was held in Fermoy Community Youth Centre.