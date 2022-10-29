Memorial match in Passage this weekend for 'stalwart' club member

PASSAGE Soccer Club are hosting a Brendan Crowne Memorial Match this Sunday, October 30 at 4pm in Rockenham Park.

A selection of players from their senior, junior, Cork Business League and ladies team along with some of Brendan’s close friends will play a full match with all proceeds going to Breakthrough Cancer.

The event also forms part of a series of events the club have held as part of their 50th anniversary celebrations said Karen O’Mahony who along with many others has helped co-ordinate their anniversary schedule.

“Brendan was a stalwart player for Passage Soccer Club. He is very much missed by all the teams he participated with throughout a great career that was sadly cut short five years ago with melanoma cancer,” she said.

Karen who also doubles up as the clubs Children’s Officer said they are expecting a huge crowd for Sunday’s match and there are a range of activities on for people of all ages. “We are trying to make it a whole day of events. We will have a DJ and face painting. It will be very family orientated and it will cater for people of all ages. A huge crowd is expected.

“The club shop will be open. There will be music and prizes for best Halloween costume and refreshments after the match in the Ensign. All the money raised on the day will be going to Breakthrough Cancer. Online donations are already at €2,000.

"Community engagement is very important. The idea behind it was engaging the adult teams and honouring people who played with the club,” she added.

Sunday’s match represents the final event following a busy programme of events for all sections of the club as they marked their 50th anniversary said the club member. “We held several events to celebrate the anniversary in September and October. We made sure that every event on our programme catered for all sections of the club. We held a World Cup for the younger sections and this match is to engage with the senior section of the club.”

Ms O’Mahony said Passage Soccer Club plays a ‘big role’ in the local community and there is great positivity around the club.

“The club plays a big role in the community. We have a very strong committee. Our ethos moving forward is all about inclusivity and trying to find a role for everyone. We have our Football for All programme and we recently put up a Pride flag. The club in a great position in terms of facilities. We completed our 4G pitch last year. There is a real positive vibe in the club.”