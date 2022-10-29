Sat, 29 Oct, 2022 - 09:36

Cork International Choral Festival invites entries for Seán Ó Riada competition

The scene in City Hall where Schools Performing Group Sentinel were on stage performing with schools taking part in the opening days competitions in the Cork International Choral Festival in City Hall Cork. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Breda Graham

The Cork International Choral Festival has announced that entries from Irish composers for the 2023 Seán Ó Riada Composition Competition are now being accepted.

Judged by a panel of experts and composers of international renown, the competition awards a cash prize, kindly donated by the Ó Ríada family, and the Seán Ó Riada Trophy to the winning composer.

The selected piece will also be given its premiere performance by Chamber Choir Ireland at the Festival’s Gala Concert held in St Fin Barre’s Cathedral on Friday, April 28 next year.

The Seán Ó Riada Competition was created in 1972 in recognition of the creative life and work of Seán Ó Riada (1931-71).

While the format has evolved over the years, the focus has always been on bringing both traditional and new pieces of Irish music to life and to new audiences, as well as encouraging the composition of contemporary music as Gaeilge.

The current format focuses on new works from Irish composers and has a novel approach of scores being entered under pseudonyms to protect the identity of the composer.

Since the new format was introduced 12 years ago, 261 original compositions have been entered, which highlights the renewed interest in, and healthy state of Irish composition.

Previous winners of the competition include Solfa Carlile, Rhona Clarke, Patrick Connolly, Frank Corcoran, Séamas de Barra, Eoghan Desmond, Amanda Feery, Michael Holohan, Marian Ingoldsby, Donal Mac Erlaine, Simon MacHale, Michael McGlynn, Kevin O’Connell, Criostóir Ó Loingsigh, Donal Sarsfield, James May, Peter Leavy, Norah Constance Walsh and last year’s winner, Daragh Black Hynes. Several of these works have been published by international choral publishing houses.

The competition is open to composers born, or resident, in Ireland and applications are welcome from both established and emerging composers.

The score should be original work, written for a cappella choir, and up to five minutes in duration. It should be in four parts, and the selected text may be original or existing, in the English, or Irish, language.

Full information on the competition criteria is available on the Festival’s website with applications now being accepted via their website.

