Crawford Gallery seeks ‘Building as Witness’ applicants

The Crawford Art Gallery is putting out the call for creatives to take part in its ‘Building as Witness’ project, where successful applicants will receive €12,000 to create a project based on the Crawford’s historic building and surroundings.

Building as Witness is a major research project being undertaken by the Crawford Gallery between 2021 and 2024, supported by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media under the Decade of Centenaries initiative.

It focuses on Crawford Art Gallery (previously Cork Municipal School of Art) and its immediate surroundings, which was witness to fascinating histories of local, national, and international importance surrounding the Irish Civil War period.

Commencing December 6 2021 – the centenary of the Anglo-Irish Treaty – the Building as Witness project will span the duration of the Irish Civil War, and will culminate on 17 April 2024, one hundred years after the Gibson Bequest Committee agreed upon the purchase of Seán Keating’s iconic painting Men of the South for Crawford Art Gallery’s collection.

The project aims to reveal new insights into the everyday comings and goings in the Crawford building and surrounds, drawing on a range of archives, including photographic, newspapers, committee minutes, Teaching and Student registers, and other documentation to examine the inhabitants and streetscape of those that lived and worked in the proximity of the iconic Cork building.

The then school of art remained open throughout the War of Independence and Civil War period, and despite conflict was home to ongoing teaching, exhibitions, and concerts, and also acted as home to many civic and voluntary bodies in Cork city.

The Crawford will be awarding up to six creatives €12,000 each to complete a creative response to the Crawford building and surrounding Cork city area a century ago.

Creative responses and interpretations can be collaborative, digital, ephemeral, performative, text, events, film, sound or installation based.

The gallery is looking for creative ideas that can be produced within the project award budget of €12,000, within the time frame of the Building as Witness project which ends in April 2024, and that can be shared in real or digital life with the public.

Applications are now open for the €12,000 project awards, and close on 2 December, with successful applicants announced on Friday 16 December.

For more information and to apply, visit https://crawfordartgallery.ie/building-as-witness-open-call-project-awards/