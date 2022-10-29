New Cork surgical hub could be up and running within a year, says Health Minister

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has said he is seeking government approval for a new surgical hub in Cork, which would tackle waiting lists by treating less complex cases outside of hospitals.

Speaking in Cork on Friday, Minister Donnelly said that the Department of Health is planning “significant additional investment in Cork and in the region”, and that he expects to bring a memo before government in the coming weeks regarding plans for Cork’s new elective hospital, which he said will be a “game changer”.

However the Minister said that the department is also seeking to “move quicker” to bring in shorter term solutions to waiting lists and hospital overcrowding in Cork, one of which is “bringing a surgical hub to Cork”, similar to the Reeves Day Surgery Centre in Tallaght.

The Tallaght surgical hub completes elective surgeries under general or local anaesthesia or sedation, and patients are scheduled to go home the same day. The hub has four operating theatres, each of which runs two surgical sessions per day.

“It won’t solve all the problems, but it will get a lot of patients treated here in Cork... Tallaght has managed to reduce their inpatient day case lists by a third,” said Minister Donnelly.

“It takes the less complex cases, it’s a great service that gets [patients] home that day. That frees up capacity in the hospital for the more complex cases, and for the patients who are coming in and who are waiting on a trolley as well,” he said.

Minister Donnelly said that if the government can reach agreement on the Cork surgical hub, it could be up and running “quickly… probably in one year”.

“What I would like is probably not much more than a year after, if I get government agreement on it. I'd like to drive out and move it very quickly,” he said.

The Minister said that he is “absolutely determined” to fix hospital overcrowding in Cork. He said that an expert team recently dispatched to University Hospital Limerick to examine overcrowding issues is currently on the ground in Cork University Hospital and has met with the team there.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly chats with Staff Nurse Deborah Casey and Miriam Casey from Cork, at St Mary’s Health Campus Gurranabraher. Photo: Gerard McCarthy

The Minister was speaking at the newly integrated care service at St Mary’s Health Campus in Gurranabraher, which offers enhanced community healthcare services to relieve pressure on Cork’s hospitals, such as a hub for people with chronic diseases, an older person’s hub, and the Mercy Urgent Care Centre which offers treatment for people with recent minor injuries.

He said that ultimately the solution to hospital overcrowding is to “care for as many people as possible without them having to come into the emergency department”, adding that services like those offered at St Mary’s are “absolutely essential”.

The Minister added that one other way to help ease pressures on hospitals during the “difficult winter coming”, is for eligible people to get their Covid booster and flu vaccines.

“If there's one message I'd like to get out to everybody in Cork, it’s to those of you who've already got vaccinated, the COVID vaccine or the flu vaccines, thank you so much…. you have made sure that there is more space available for our patients who need it,” he said.

“If nothing happened other than those who are eligible for their latest booster get it, even that could free up several hundred hospital beds,” he added.