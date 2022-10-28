Sisters claim brother abused them in family home

A woman has told an indecent assault trial at the Cork Circuit Criminal Court that her brother started abusing her in the family home at a time before she had started primary school.

The woman gave evidence that she was brought up to a room by her brother who then took off his trousers.

“He took my hand and put it on his penis and stuff came out. He wiped my hand on his shirt and as we were going downstairs he said ‘don’t tell anyone.’”

“It happened very frequently. He would say ‘are you awake’ and I would pretend to be asleep. He would turn me over in the bed with my eyes closed pretending to be asleep. I didn’t want him to come in the room,” said the witness.

Ray Boland, SC, Barrister for the Prosecution, said the trial involved two sisters who claim they were indecently assaulted by their brother. Some charges relate to indecent assault whilst others relate to sexual assault. Mr Boland told the jury that the terms were interchangeable.

He said the alleged offences occurred in the 1980s and 1990s when the sisters lived in the family home. The man pleaded not guilty to 30 counts relating to one sister and three counts in relation to another sister, when he was arraigned on Thursday, October 27.

Mr Boland said the State’s case is that one sister was under the age of five when she was first abused. He stated that there was no charge in relation to this alleged incident as the law in the 1980s was that the criminal age of responsibility was 14 and the man was then aged 13.

He said when the girl was six and her brother was 14, he would take off her underwear and put his tongue in her vagina.

He said the man did try to unsuccessfully put his penis in her vagina, and that digital penetration occurred. The abuse the State claims continued until she was in secondary school.

The second sister will give evidence that she was sexually assaulted by her brother between 1987 and 1988.

At a hearing yesterday, one sister told of how the alleged abuse escalated and became a weekly occurrence, between 1986 and 1993, from the time she was in first class to sixth class. “It was so frequent that it was just a part of my life. He would hound me. I had to lock myself in the toilet. I would not want to be alone in the house. I thought I was going to hell.”

“I asked a friend to bring me to Confession. I was so ashamed.” How often did this occur, asked Mr Boland. “It was all the time. At least once a week,” she said. The woman said she could not say no to the brother, as he was “the boss of the family.” The trial resumes on Tuesday.