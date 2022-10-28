Fri, 28 Oct, 2022 - 19:40

Cork's elective hospital could be completed before 2028 'if there are no planning objections'

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly had last week told Cork North-Central TDs that it is intended that Cork’s new elective hospital would open in 2027 and would be fully operational from 2028
Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the date of the elective hospital’s completion would be dictated by the planning process and was asked by The Echo to comment on Mr Donnelly’s projection that Cork’s elective hospital would not be completed until 2028.

Donal O’Keeffe

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin has said that if there are no planning objections, Cork’s €100m elective hospital may be completed before 2028.

However, Mr Martin said the date of the elective hospital’s completion would be dictated by the planning process and was asked by The Echo to comment on Mr Donnelly’s projection that Cork’s elective hospital would not be completed until 2028.

“First of all, it has to come to Cabinet again, having gone through all the various hoops around value for money, business cases and so on,” Mr Martin said.

“It very much depends on planning, and if we hopefully have no objections, we might get it off quicker than that.” The Taoiseach said Government would do everything it could to get the new hospital built as soon as possible.

“The more important news, though, is this Government has taken a decision to get an elective hospital provided in Cork.

“We talked about for years, we’re now doing it, and I’ve insisted that we get it done,” Mr Martin said.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly is due to sign off on three new elective hospitals in Cork, Galway, and Dublin, but the Cork site has yet to be confirmed.

The 117-acre State-owned St Stephen’s Hospital campus in Sarsfield’s Court in Glanmire has been identified as the preferred location for Cork’s planned 400- to 600-bed elective hospital, but that decision has yet to be made.

The new hospital is expected to have 10 surgical theatres and would cater for day care and inpatient cases.

