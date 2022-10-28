Cost of living protest to take place in Cobh this weekend

Cobh Cost of Living Campaign (COLC) are to hold a protest this Saturday on the Cobh Prom.

The candle lit protest on the Prom at 4pm this Saturday, aims to raise funds for community-based groups and to highlight the rising of the cost of living.

Anne McShane, co-founder of the Cobh COLC organisation: “We set up our campaign in Cobh in September, as part of the National Coalition cost of living campaign. At the time we set it up, we went door-to-door in some of the estates in Cobh, speaking to people and what we discovered that behind those doors, there was great suffering and anxiety.” Participants in the protest are asked to donate any torches, batteries or hot water bottles for those who may not be able to afford electricity and heating bills with prices rising as we head into the winter months.

“Recently, one of our members was in a hardware store and she saw elderly people out buying hot water bottles and torches. We became aware of the fact that people were really trying to prepare for a really bad winter.

“We decided to do something to protest the continuing crisis and at the same time to do some practical work to help people in the town that are in need, and hopefully it doesn’t come to it, but will need to use hot water bottles and torches this winter.” All donations raised will go directly to people in need through Cobh Family Resource Centre, Cobh Youth Service and other community-based groups.

“We contacted the Cobh Family Resource Centre and the Cobh Youth Services, where people with young families would go, and they said they would be ore than happy to take them from us. We’ve already had some donations and started collecting some of those resources.”

“People with small children, people with low-paid jobs and elderly people are the most worried about how the next few months are going to play out for them. We shouldn’t have to be in this situation.” The spokesperson looked back at how the people of Ireland stood up against water charges in 2015 and how change came in communities banding together to speak up for their rights.

“We had a very militant campaign in Cobh, when it came to the water charges. It was based on people organising together to make a change, there was a real community-based campaign involved.” “People need to feel that the right to light or being able to cook your dinner, is as much a human need as the right to water was.” Following the Budget on October 12th, the Cobh COLC believe not enough was done by the government to provide a long-term solution to the cost of living struggles, people are currently facing or are set to face as colder weather sets in.

“The government need to realise it’s not enough to give people money and then let the private companies continue the way they are. We think that the utilities need to be nationalised on a not-for-profit basis. The idea of private companies making such huge profits, while people are trying to manage with, so little is wrong.”

“The government needs to get a hold of the situation. It won’t just be individual houses that are going to find it hard to pay those bills. As I understand it, hospitals like local hospitals in Cobh whose costs aren’t being covered by the HSE, they’ll also struggle to pay their own bills.”

The Cost of Living Campaign, candle-lit protest will begin at the bandstand on Cobh Prom this Saturday, October 29, at 4pm.