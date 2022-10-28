Visiting suspended at Cork hospital following infection outbreak

Visiting has been suspended at Bantry General Hospital (BGH) following an infection outbreak at the hospital.

The decision by management comes following advice from the Hospital Outbreak Control Team.

In a statement, management said that all visiting arrangements will be reviewed weekly.

Exceptions will be facilitated for those visiting the hospital for compassionate reasons.

“Where this is necessary, visits must be arranged with the Nurse in Charge of the ward by contacting the hospital's switchboard on 027-50133 and requesting the required ward.

“Visitors must wear a surgical facemask while in the hospital which covers the mouth and nose at all times,” the statement read.

Management also advised that visiting may be further suspended during periods of outbreak to minimise transmission of infection.