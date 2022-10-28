Marina Market is to host 5km run for World Aids Day next month

The Marina Market has been added to the list of locations around Cork hosting an awareness-raising 5km run in November for World AIDs Day.

On Saturday, November, 26, the Sexual Health Centre in Cork is hosting a 5km fun run or walk in conjunction with the HSE Sexual Health and Crisis Pregnancy Programme and parkrun, to tackle HIV stigma and encourage people to test regularly.

The run marks World Aids day (on December 1), and busts myths about HIV in the community and gets people talking, while also acknowledging people who have HIV.

It is being held in Ballincollig Regional Park, Glen River Park, and Tramore Valley Park at 9:30am on November 26, as well as virtually.

Now a fourth in-person location has been added for the World AIDs Day run, at the Marina Market, in conjunction with Cork LGBT+ running club Frontrunners Cork.

The 5km fun run or walk will depart from the Marina Market at 10am on Saturday 26 November, and participants can register for free on the Sexual Health Centre’s website (where you can also register to do the run at any of the other three locations around Cork).

Liam Hickey, Chairperson of Frontrunners Cork, said the group meets regularly at the Marina Market for runs and they are looking forward to organising this special 5km event to raise awareness about AIDs.

“It's very important to increase awareness and to make people aware that AIDS still exists. It's a health issue that needs to be addressed, but it's also focusing on positivity. People living with it are living positive, healthy lives, and we want to embrace that and celebrate that as well,” he said.

“A lot of us have taken part in it last year, and it's happening around the world, I know a lot of the members are going to take part again this year. We're going to have t-shirts and everything and people are very interested in supporting, so we're really looking forward it,” he added.

Those who take part in the run, or even just support the event through social media, will become “ambassadors against HIV stigma” and will learn about HIV myths, a diagnosis that Martin Davoren, executive director of the SHC, said can be “very challenging”.

Mr Davoren said that the annual World Aids Day Run grew from 350 people in 2018 to 1,000 last year. They are hoping that 1,000 people will participate again next month, with this year’s slogan being “End HIV Stigma”.

It is free to participate in either the in-person or virtual events, and registration includes a free World Aids Day dri-fit top.

For more information, visit Sexualhealthcentre.com/wadrun2022.