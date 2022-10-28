Cork business owner a “salutary tale” re cocaine addiction

A plumber who lost his business and “ruined his life” because of cocaine addiction has been jailed for two years with the last six months suspended after he was caught in possession of drugs for sale or supply with a street value of just over €13,000.

Judge Helen Boyle told Cork Circuit Criminal court that the deterioration in the life of Paul Fitzgerald of Ard Darragh in Blarney, Co Cork was a “salutary tale in relation to the ruinous nature of cocaine addiction.”

“You were a successful plumber which is a great and lucrative trade. I accept you are in the throes of a pernicious addiction. Only you can kick your cocaine habit. Nobody can do it for you.”

The court heard that gardaí received confidential information about the sale of drugs in Cork city in the Autumn of 2020.

A surveillance operation was carried out on the 6th of October 2020. At 10.20pm a drugs transaction took place between cars at the Greyhound Stadium in Curraheen in Cork city. A package was taken from one vehicle and put it into another.

Paul Fitzgerald of Ard Darragh Avenue in Blarney, Co Cork pleaded guilty to three counts of Section 3 of the Misuse of the Drugs Act 1977 and one count of Section 15 of the same act, namely being in possession of cannabis and cocaine for sale and supply.

Mr Fitzgerald was stopped by gardaí at 10.20pm on October 6th 2020 in the grounds of the greyhound track. A search was carried of the vehicle and gardaí recovered 245 grammes of cannabis with a street value of in the region of €5000 euro. They also recovered 112 grammes of cocaine with a street value of cannabis with a street value of close to €8000.

A tub of mixing agent for making cocaine was also found in the boot of the car. Two weighing scales and €690 in cash was also recovered from the car.

Mr Fitzgerald, who is originally from Ballincollig, Co Cork, was detained at Togher Garda Station on the southside of Cork city. He admitted acting as a courier. However, he told gardaí that he was addicted to cocaine and involved in the enterprise to support his habit.

The court heard that had 16 previous convictions for road traffic offences. However, he has no past convictions of this type.

Defence barrister John Devlin BL said that his client had obeyed strict curfews whilst on bail. He said that Mr Fitzgerald had a very supportive family but that chronic cocaine addiction had ruined his life.

Mr Devlin said that Fitzgerald left school at 15 and was named the “Apprentice of the Year” prior to setting up his own plumbing business. Fitzgerald, who is in his late thirties, became addicted to cocaine when he was 34 or 35.

Mr Devlin said that Fitzgerald had an “unblemished record” prior to this offence.

“He knows the effect his addiction has had on others.“ He asked that the case be adjourned until February of next year to give his client a chance to address his addiction. He added that his client was working two days a week for a contractor in Galway.

Judge Boyle said that she accepted that Fitzgerald had a “significant cocaine addiction.’ However, she indicated he had been given a chance to make inroads in relation to battling his addiction but had failed to make the necessary efforts.

She said that he hadn’t provided urine analysis and had an unfavourable probation report in terms of his failure to engage with the help offered to him. She noted his long history of work but stressed that he was found with “all the trapping of a drug dealer” when his car was searched by gardaí.

Judge Boyle jailed Mr Fitzgerald for two years suspending the final six months of the sentence. She ordered that the €690 in cash be forfeited to the State.