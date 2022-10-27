WATCH: Car on fire causes traffic chaos in Fermoy

Traffic is reported to be chaotic in Fermoy this evening, following an incident in which a car caught fire outside Fermoy Garda Station.

It is understood that the car caught fire on O’Neill Crowley Quay just before 6pm.

Traffic has been described as heavily congested in the town, as gardaí closed off the quay while three units of Fermoy Fire Brigade attended the scene.

It is understood that the incident coincided with an open night in one of the town’s schools, Loreto Secondary School.

The sergeant-in-charge in Fermoy Garda Station told The Echo just after 7pm that O’Neill Crowley Quay will reopen shortly, as the burnt vehicle has been removed and the road has been cleared.

Local photographer Pat Quinlan arrived on the scene some twenty minutes after the incident began and captured on video footage of Fermoy Fire Brigade extinguishing the blaze.

“The fire brigade were just putting out the fire as I got there,” Mr Quinlan told The Echo.

The Garda Press Office was contacted for comment.