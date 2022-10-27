Family of woman who died in Cork hospital following stillbirth of daughter heard about inquest in media 

A preliminary inquest hearing into the death of a Cameroonian mother and her baby daughter at Cork University Maternity Hospital last year has heard that the family only became aware the inquest was taking place through an article in the media.

Geraldine Yankeu died on August 8 last year in the CUMH, some days after the stillbirth of her daughter, Mary. Ms Yankeu had gone into labour in the 31st week of her pregnancy.

She had been living in Cork city for a number of years, having attended the Cork College of Commerce and the Munster Technological University. Her sister and brother attended the hearing on Thursday.

Solicitors Doireann and John O’Mahony told Coroner Philip Comyn that Ms Yankeu’s family had been traumatised to hear that an inquest would go ahead from an article they read.

Independent witnesses to appear

Ms O’Mahony said the inquest will hear from experts specialising in hypertension disorder.

Mr Comyn said a date in January, yet to be determined, will be set to assemble witnesses and documentation.

Mr Comyn said he did not want to “tie anyone’s hands” yet. A lot of time had lapsed since Ms Yankeu’s death, and a post mortem result will be of “critical importance.”

Ms O’Mahony said that given the “profoundly tragic double death” that it was necessary to call two independent obstetric experts from London.

Both experts “are completely neutral and independent of the HSE.”

There was an obligation to report a death within 24 hours, and the full report should be concluded within four months, Ms O'Mahony said. The report in question was not completed within the four-month time frame.

Mr Comyn said he had received an “external review”, and this would be made available.

“Why was the family not told this review was taking place,” asked Ms O’Mahony.

The purpose of the preliminary hearing was to get “various party’s thinking on this matter,” said Mr Comyn.

“More substantial matters” will be dealt with in January, he said.

Ms Yankeu’s sister had travelled down from Dublin and her brother was present. Another brother of the deceased had sent an email on September 11 to the Coroner’s office, wanting to attend the pre-inquest hearing.

The death had occurred in August 2021, but the family only learned that an inquest was due to take place “when they saw it in the Irish Examiner,” said Ms O’Mahony.

“Why was the family not informed that an inquest would take place,” asked Ms O’Mahony.

Difficulties faced by Coroner's Court

Mr Comyn said he was not aware of which parties had been contacted concerning the review.

“We face very severe difficulties in listing cases for inquests,” he said. Due to lack of resources, it can take four or five days, and up to 20 witnesses, to complete an inquest.

“We do not have the resources we should have.”

“They were extremely traumatised when they found out about it from a publication online,” said Ms O’Mahony.

This was “grossly unfair” and “absolutely unacceptable.” There was “no communication with this family,” said Ms O’Mahony.

Mr Comyn directed that documents be gathered from the CUH, the Cork University Maternity Hospital, internal and external reviews, medical notes from the doctor, as well as records from the ambulance.

John O’Mahony asked that an apology be issued to the family concerning the “deprivation of communications.”

Cameroon is about 7,500kms from Cork and he suggested there was the impression that “because this is so far away” that it was not treated as important. The family are “statutorily” entitled to know that an inquest would take place.

Mr Comyn said the Coroner’s office deals with “everyone equally” and the distance involved does not mean parties are treated differently from one another.

“We will endeavour to deal with it as expeditiously and as fairly as possible.”

If there was a lack of communication that had affected the family, “then I apologise for that,” said Mr Comyn.

Mr Comyn said his office is “extremely understaffed” and delays can occur “beyond our control”, that can cause stress to the family and the staff.

Ms O’Mahony said it was “frankly unacceptable” that a family member could send an email to the coroner’s office and for it to go “unanswered.”

Unfortunately, they don’t know the number of witnesses and how long the inquest will take, said Mr Comyn.

This will need to be known to get the appropriate facilities.

“In January we will know better,” he said.

Ms O’Mahony requested that a date in January be vacated so this case could be heard due to its “huge importance.” The family will need four weeks’ notice beforehand to attend the hearing.

Mr Comyn said “every inquest is important” and he could not vacate other cases.