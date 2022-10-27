Man in Cork pleads guilty to dozens of counts of deception involving PUP payments

A 47-year-old man has pleaded guilty to 41 charges of deception involving social welfare payments at a branch of TSB in Cork city.

Stanislav Koval of The Fairways, Bracken, Donnybrook, Douglas in Cork also signed a plea of guilty to seventeen counts of theft.

Mr Koval has raised one thousand euro in compensation which will be handed in to Midleton Garda Station today.

The counts of deception involve multiple payments of the PUP payment with the intent of making gain and causing loss to another.

The details of the deception will be given at the sentencing hearing.

The court heard that Mr Koval has a gambling problem.

Mr Koval was remanded on continuing bail until his next court appearance on the February 13 2023. A Slovakian interpreter will be present at the sentencing hearing.