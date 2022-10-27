Cork judge considering sentence for woman who fraudulently claimed €35k in social welfare payments 

“She was originally homeless and entitled to claim. But then she forged invoices. That system has since been tightened up.”
Judge Boyle said she needed time to consider the case. She remanded Jozwiak in custody until her sentencing on November 24.
Meanwhile, Garda Michael Nagle previously outlined the background to the fraudulent claims made by the Ms Jozwiak.
The court heard that between June and August 2019 Jozwiak was in receipt of an emergency accommodation allowance to which she was genuinely entitled.
In August 2019, Cork County Council gave her accommodation in Doneraile. However, she continued to claim the emergency allowance although she had accommodation. She claimed a total of €35,700 despite having accommodation.
The offence involved her presenting forged invoices. The offending behaviour came to the attention when the local authority realised she was on paper living at two different addresses.
Ms Jozwiak admitted creating fraudulent invoices and receiving cheques.