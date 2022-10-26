Wed, 26 Oct, 2022 - 19:23

Suspended sentence for Youghal man who struck victim over the head with a crutch

Judge Helen Boyle said that the €4,240 raised in compensation was a “tangible token of remorse
Jonathan O’Leary of Blackwater Heights in Youghal, Co Cork appeared before Cork Circuit Criminal Court having pleaded guilty to a Section three charge of assault causing harm. The offence occurred on the 28th of July, 2019.

Olivia Kelleher

A man in his twenties who raised over €4,000 in compensation after he struck a man over the head with a crutch has received an 18 month suspended sentence.

Judge Helen Boyle previously heard evidence in the case which had been adjourned to further facilitate the raising of compensation for the male victim in the case.

Defence barrister Alan O’Dwyer BL said that his 28-year-old client was coming out the other side of his “silly behaviour.” 

The court heard that there was no further animosity between O’Leary and the victim in the case who has made a full recovery having required stitches following the assault.

Judge Boyle said that the father of two had entered a guilty plea in the case and raised compensation which was to his credit. She said that he hadn’t come to the attention of the courts since the incident and was actively looking for a job.

She added that the offence was at the lower end of the mid range and noted that O’Leary was availing of the services of the East Cork Coolmine therapeutic programme.

Judge Boyle jailed Mr O’Leary for 18 months but suspended the entirety of the sentence on condition that the defendant keep the peace and be of good behaviour for a period of 18 months.

