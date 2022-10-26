Wed, 26 Oct, 2022 - 17:00

Cork City Council and Arts Council react to closure of Corcadorca

Cork City Council Arts Office stated that it “acknowledges the decision taken by the Board of Corcadorca Theatre Company to cease operating.
Cork City Council and Arts Council react to closure of Corcadorca

Cork City Council Arts Office stated that it “acknowledges the decision taken by the Board of Corcadorca Theatre Company to cease operating. Pic Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

Eoin Kelleher

The Arts Council of Ireland and Cork City Council have reacted to the closure of the Corcadorca Theatre Company’s decision to wind up operations after 31 years of exciting productions.

In a statement, the Arts Council said it “notes the decision taken by Corcadorca to cease operations” and it acknowledges that “this can’t have been an easy decision for the company’s board to make, and recognises the significant contribution that individual members of voluntary boards make to the cultural life of the country.

“Corcadorca was an important part of the Cork and national theatre sector. The Arts Council would like to thank all who were involved in the company throughout its history, who made a significant contribution to the development of the art form of theatre in Cork, nationally, and internationally.

“In particular, Corcadorca has provided significant opportunities for the general public to engage with high-quality artistic experiences.

“Lastly, the Council is acutely aware of the gaps in the provision for professional theatre in the Cork region that this decision creates. We intend to meet with key stakeholders in the Cork area in the coming months to seek advice while we devise a strategy to ensure that theatre makers in the region continue to have opportunities to develop their ideas, and audiences have access to ambitious, large-scale work,” concluded the spokesperson.

Cork City Council Arts Office stated that it “acknowledges the decision taken by the Board of Corcadorca Theatre Company to cease operating.

Read More

'We didn't want to fade away': End of an era for Corcadorca 

“The company leaves a huge legacy in Cork and beyond,” said Cork City’s Arts Officer, Michelle Carew. “From the 1990’s, Corcadorca Theatre Company has been part of the cultural and social psyche of Cork City, telling our story through their pioneering form of often large-scale, site-specific theatre for a generation of audiences.

“The company launched and nurtured the careers of many leading theatre artists not least the company's Artistic Director, Pat Kiernan. Laterally, through the Theatre Development Centre at Triskel, Corcadorca has provided an important resource for nurturing emerging talent and developing new work.

“We have been a proud supporter of Corcadorca for thirty years and extend our thanks for the contribution that Pat and all who have played a role in the company, have made to theatre in Cork City,” added Ms Carew.

More in this section

What to do, see and where to be: Your comprehensive guide to Cork's Jazz Weekend What to do, see and where to be: Your comprehensive guide to Cork's Jazz Weekend
Man accused of attempted murder of his mother is to face alcohol theft charge Man accused of attempted murder of his mother is to face alcohol theft charge
Cork City Council warns of 'minor flood risks' in the city  Cork City Council warns of 'minor flood risks' in the city 
cork artscorkcork city council
Close-up of a couple receiving key of their new real estate.

Warning issued about new rental scam 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia
"For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro" "For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro"
Staying competitive in a challenging environment Staying competitive in a challenging environment

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more