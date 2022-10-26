Cork City Council and Arts Council react to closure of Corcadorca

The Arts Council of Ireland and Cork City Council have reacted to the closure of the Corcadorca Theatre Company’s decision to wind up operations after 31 years of exciting productions.

In a statement, the Arts Council said it “notes the decision taken by Corcadorca to cease operations” and it acknowledges that “this can’t have been an easy decision for the company’s board to make, and recognises the significant contribution that individual members of voluntary boards make to the cultural life of the country.

“Corcadorca was an important part of the Cork and national theatre sector. The Arts Council would like to thank all who were involved in the company throughout its history, who made a significant contribution to the development of the art form of theatre in Cork, nationally, and internationally.

“In particular, Corcadorca has provided significant opportunities for the general public to engage with high-quality artistic experiences.

“Lastly, the Council is acutely aware of the gaps in the provision for professional theatre in the Cork region that this decision creates. We intend to meet with key stakeholders in the Cork area in the coming months to seek advice while we devise a strategy to ensure that theatre makers in the region continue to have opportunities to develop their ideas, and audiences have access to ambitious, large-scale work,” concluded the spokesperson.

Cork City Council Arts Office stated that it “acknowledges the decision taken by the Board of Corcadorca Theatre Company to cease operating.

“The company leaves a huge legacy in Cork and beyond,” said Cork City’s Arts Officer, Michelle Carew. “From the 1990’s, Corcadorca Theatre Company has been part of the cultural and social psyche of Cork City, telling our story through their pioneering form of often large-scale, site-specific theatre for a generation of audiences.

“The company launched and nurtured the careers of many leading theatre artists not least the company's Artistic Director, Pat Kiernan. Laterally, through the Theatre Development Centre at Triskel, Corcadorca has provided an important resource for nurturing emerging talent and developing new work.

“We have been a proud supporter of Corcadorca for thirty years and extend our thanks for the contribution that Pat and all who have played a role in the company, have made to theatre in Cork City,” added Ms Carew.