Cork family hail ‘Mary Poppins’ grandmother for her fundraising

A CORK grandmother is being hailed a hero after raising thousands for sick children ahead of what would have been her grandson’s 21st birthday.

Sheila Blessing from Gurranabraher will mark her late grandson Ryan’s 21st birthday this week. While it will undoubtedly be a bittersweet day for the family, Jason is keen to also pay tribute to his mother Sheila who has been a pillar of strength for the family since that tragic day in March 2008.

Jason said that Sheila had remained by her grandson’s hospital bed 24/7 as he courageously battled cancer.

The inspirational grandmother has helped countless other children since Ryan’s death as part of the family’s efforts to raise funds for deserving charities including the Ronald McDonald House, Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital in Crumlin and the Children’s Leukaemia Association.

Jason, and Ryan’s mum Vivien Blessing are particularly keen to highlight what they describe as “the unbelievable treatment Ryan” received in the Leukemia ward of the Mercy University Hospital.

He praised the work of the nurses and doctors as well as the catering and cleaning staff who he said couldn’t have done more for their son.

One of Sheila’s most recent fundraisers was the Echo Women’s Mini-Marathon which saw her raise a total of €5,550 in aid of Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital in Crumlin, The Children’s Research Centre and Ronald McDonald House.

The Blessing family was among those to avail of the Ronald McDonald house which allows families to be close to their loved ones as they undergo treatment in Crumlin.

Jason said he would like Tuesday to be a celebration of everything Sheila has achieved in her grandson’s memory.

Vivien and Jason have three other children, Cian (27), Sean (18) and Allyson Ryan (12) who all adore their grandmother.

“My mum is like Mary Poppins when it comes to kids,” he said. “We really want to celebrate all she has done because it can’t all be negativity. I’m really thankful to everyone who supported mum in raisings funds too, including Theresa Peyton who has been a lifelong friend to her.”

The Cork man said he knew his mum was special long before they began their fundraising efforts.

“Since I was a teenager, I realised that my mum was special. She has always been there for us.”

To find out more about the family’s fundraising work visit their website.