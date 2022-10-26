Cork City Council warns of 'minor flood risks' in the city 

Cork City Council is advising that there will be a period of high astronomical spring tides this evening and tomorrow morning and evening, potentially leading to minor flood risks for Wednesday, October 26, and Thursday, October 27.

“It is likely that some roads and parking areas along low-lying Quays in the city centre may suffer localised flooding during high tides,” the Council has warned.

These areas include Morrison’s Quay, Fr Matthew Quay, Trinity Bridge, Union Quay, Sharman Crawford Street, Wandesford Quay, Frenche’s Quay, Proby’s Quay, Crosses Green, Lavitt’s Quay, Kyrl’s Quay and potentially reaching to South Terrace, Rutland Street, Sawmill Street and South Mall.

Motorists in these areas are advised to proceed with caution.

High tide times of note are as follows:

Wednesday, October 26 - Evening High Tide will occur at 6.56pm

Thursday, October 27 – Morning High Tide will occur at 7.17am and Evening High Tide will occur at 7.34pm.

As forecast: weather and tidal conditions are variable at this time.

“Cork City Council is continuing to monitor the situation closely. Please stay alert for further updates, should forecast conditions change,” added a spokesperson.