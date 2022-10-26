Wed, 26 Oct, 2022 - 08:13

People advised to take care travelling through city centre as flood waters recede

The high waters of the River Lee along Morrisons Island and Union Quay on Tuesday evening. Picture: Cork Safety Alerts/Twitter

Echo reporter

People travelling through the city centre are being advised to take care this morning, as flood waters have begun to recede.

Earlier, some low level flooding remained on certain Cork City quays including Trinity, Morrison’s Island and Wandesford quay.

However, levels are expected to drop soon.

On twitter, Cork City Council asked people to "please take care when approaching Union Quay Junction".

They said that water has now stopped flowing on South Terrace, and traffic is moving on both Union Quay, South Terrace junction, and South Terrace.

It comes after a yellow rainfall warning yesterday combined with high tide, led to spot flooding in Cork city.

South Terrace, Union Quay and Morrison's Island were all particularly affected with the River Lee rising to the edge of its banks.

High tide this morning was at 6.27am, and is expected again at 6.46pm this evening.

