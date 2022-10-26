'We want to stay in our building': Students of northside school voice concern over amalgamation

STUDENTS at St Vincent’s Secondary School say they are “heartbroken” and “completely blindsided” by a decision to amalgamate their school with North Presentation Secondary School from next September.

Meetings on the future of second-level education on the northside took place last Wednesday and have resulted in St Vincent’s Secondary School and North Presentation Secondary School amalgamating to become co-educational from next September.

Approval has been confirmed by the Department of Education, and the school will be based in the North Presentation building, meaning more than 230 students attending the all-girls St Vincent’s Secondary School will have to leave their building next year.

The Student Council at St Vincent’s have released an emotive statement on behalf of its student body, saying they feel their voices are being ignored in the decision.

“This decision has been made by the patrons of CEIST and Religious Sisters of Charity, without the permission or opinions of the students.

"We feel completely blindsided by not only those in higher power who made this decision, but by the Department of Education for leaving our voices go unnoticed the way it has,” the statement reads.

The Student Council’s statement goes on to say that the sudden announcement has put stress on students, particularly those in exam years, and that it will lead to younger students being uprooted from their new home and new friendships at St Vincent’s, and older students with “beloved bonds and memories destroyed”.

“We want to stay in our building. We do not want to move. If we wanted to go to North Presentation Secondary School, we would have done so in the beginning,” the statement reads.

The Student Council say the decision has been made “purely for financial reasons” rather than in the interests of the academic progression of young students, and has also failed to consider the school’s autism hub that currently caters to 24 girls. They add that it feels “disrespectful” to invest in single-sex schools on the southside of the city, while forcing single-sex schools like St Vincent’s on the northside of the city “into a co-ed system we don’t want to be part of”.

Petition

A petition to delay the amalgamation, initiated by Mairéad Hickey, a parent of a St Vincent’s student, has gathered more than 1,000 signatures since last Friday.

Ms Hickey said they want the amalgamation to be phased in and for students to stay at their current site.

Welcome

North Presentation principal Adrian Gibbs has welcomed the approval in a statement, saying the investment that will follow will “enhance the educational opportunities for both boys and girls in Cork City”.

He said that the school offers “a wide range of subjects at junior and senior cycle level, increased extracurricular activities for students in the arts and sport, with enhanced modern facilities that will deliver for the young people of Cork City”.

