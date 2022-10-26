'Patients are suffering': INMO warn of worsening trolley crisis at Cork hospitals

MORE than 100 people were waiting on trolleys for hospital treatment in Cork City yesterday.

Cork University Hospital (CUH) had the second worst overcrowding of any hospital in Ireland yesterday, with 73 patients on trolleys. Mercy University Hospital had 28 patients waiting for a bed.

This came on a day which recorded the highest number of patients on trolleys this year, according to Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) figures.

The group said 669 people, including 28 children, were without a bed yesterday, breaking the previous worst overcrowding record for 2022.

CUH came second only to University Hospital Limerick, which had 80 people waiting for beds.

A spokesperson for the Cork area of the INMO said there had been a “winter level” of people on trolleys during the summer, and it is getting worse every day.

“The private sector must step in now and provide further capacity,” he said.

“Patients are suffering, but staff working in these emergency departments are under severe pressure.”

Conditions could build to a point where staff “vote with their feet” and leave, warned the spokesperson.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly had promised to send more specialists from the HSE to help with patient flow in CUH.

“That really has to happen immediately,” said the INMO.

A CUH spokesperson said: “Cork University Hospital wishes to apologise to all patients who continue to be affected by long waiting periods at the hospital’s emergency department. The hospital has a longstanding challenge with acute inpatient bed capacity on site.

“This, unfortunately, has resulted in a large number of patients having to endure lengthy waiting times in the emergency department awaiting admission.

“Staff work very hard to provide ongoing safe care to all patients who await admission. We are working with HSE colleagues regionally and nationally to address this.”