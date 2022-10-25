Taoiseach apologises for including Cork mural in TikTok post 

The Taoiseach has apologised for posting a Tiktok featuring a mural in Cork by artist Asbestos, following a public statement from the artist saying that permission was not sought to use his art or photography of the mural.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin joined the video platform Tiktok at the start of October, and his most recent post featured a series of images and video clips about Cork, home of the Taoiseach’s own Cork South-Central constituency, to the tune of now-viral audio ‘It’s Corn’.

The Cork-themed video featured a photo of a mural ‘What is Home?’ on South Main Street by artist Asbestos, who subsequently came out and criticised the use of his copyrighted photo and mural.

“It has come to my attention that the Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, has used my ‘What is Home?’ mural on his Tiktok account. At no time has he or any representatives requested permission to use the mural, or the photography of the mural,” Asbestos said in a statement.

The artist said the mural is a direct comment on “a crisis in housing, in homelessness and the Irish government’s terrible response”, and that it was “made for the public, not to be co-opted by politicians”.

“I do not endorse him or his government, they have been in power and caused a great deal of this crisis,” he said.

Asbestos requested that the content be removed, that the Taoiseach apologise for “making it seem like I [Asbestos] endorse him”, and arrange for suitable remuneration for the copyright material that was used without permission, with any money received to go to housing charities.

The Tiktok has since been removed from the Taoiseach’s account, and a Fianna Fáil spokesperson has said that the Taoiseach apologises for the “unintended error”.

“We acknowledge permission was not sought for the image and the Taoiseach apologies for this unintended error. It was removed as soon as it was drawn to our attention,” they said.

“Any offence caused to the artist was unintentional. There was no attempt to give the impression the artist was endorsing the Taoiseach,” they added.