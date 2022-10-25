Tue, 25 Oct, 2022 - 13:04

Learn to jive in Cork with four-week course

Tom Jive is bringing his award-winning beginner Jive classes to locations around Cork.
The classes, run over four weeks, welcome beginners and expert jivers alike.

Elaine Whelan

If you’re looking for a fun and social way to get your heart pumping in Cork, why not give jiving a try.

'Tom Jive' is bringing his award-winning beginner Jive classes to locations around Cork.

Whether you come alone or with a partner, the classes offer people a great opportunity to improve their dancing skills and having fun while doing so.

The classes will be in locations around the county from November onwards, including Midleton, Cork city, Blackrock, Blarney, Ballincollig, Bandon and Ballindangan.

Earlier this month, Tom Jive got the people of Glanmire, Ovens and Rockchapel off their seats and onto the dancefloor.

All classes are €40 per course and can be paid online or at the door on your first night.

For more information, see their website.

