Top prize for mixed ability rugby group at Cork Digital Marketing Awards

A rugby tournament took home the silverware at this year’s Cork Digital Marketing Awards hosted by the Carrigaline Court Hotel on Friday night.

The International Mixed Ability Rugby Tournament (IMART) beat off stiff competition to win the overall digital marketing award for 2022, organised by Cork Chamber of Commerce.

Sinead Kennedy presented the awards night, established to recognise the valuable contributions made by digital marketing to their brands and businesses.

“2022 has been another wonderful year in terms of entries for the Cork Digital Marketing Awards,” said Annie FitzGibbon of Cork Chamber. “It is heart-warming to see IMART convert one more try and take home the title of Digital Marketing Legend.

“On and off the pitch, on and offline, the International Mixed Ability Rugby Tournament World Cup brought invigorating energy to Cork and has left a lasting impression on the community here,” added Ms FitzGibbon.

“This is a great honour for the IMART team and Mixed Ability Sports Ireland,” stated Alan Craughwell in accepting the Award on behalf of IMART. “We recognised the need for digital marketing at the beginning of this project but only came to fully appreciate its huge impact as our event campaign developed.

“In Fuller Marketing, we found a partner that really understood our vision for breaking down barriers to participation in sport and for promoting social inclusion in our communities. It was a stellar partnership that delivered our message from a local to a global audience to a level deserving of a world-class international tournament hosted in Cork."

In thanking the judges, Mr Craughwell acknowledged that: "Awards are so important to the work that we do in showcasing our activities and highlighting the benefits of inclusion on us all, and we are delighted that tonight is a celebration of our collective efforts."

Sheila Kelleher, Strategy Director for Fuller Marketing, said, “we are absolutely thrilled to be awarded Overall Digital Marketing Legend 2022. The night means so much to us for many reasons.

“To have our work acknowledged and rewarded amongst our industry colleagues, who are some of the best and brightest in Ireland’s digital marketing world, is a huge accomplishment for us. But to have our work on IMART in particular recognised and highlighted is an even greater triumph.

“It reaffirms and validates our own belief that by harnessing the power of digital marketing, we can effectively communicate with people all across the globe, that we can engage with them and use the power of storytelling to carry important messages on sport, equality, inclusion, fun, people power and to ultimately drive change for the better.

“The strength of our partnership with IMART and the powerhouse that was the team behind this event, is a testament to how dedication, expertise and passion can form, build and shape a movement – and change lives along the way,” said Ms Kelleher.

Ms FitzGibbon continued, “digital marketing has seen huge growth in recent years and these awards are a key platform for the recognition of valuable contribution made by this dynamic, fast-changing business function. Congratulations to all the category winners who have shown excellence and innovation in their strategic thinking, creative delivery and consistent implementation.

“We have seen some inspiring examples of bravery, as teams and leaders in their marketing field delivered new ideas with conviction, and showed real results for their business.

“The Cork Digital Marketing Awards has over 12 categories, demonstrating the breadth of channels and media that digital marketers harness to drive awareness, underpin brand values and convert sales. Thank you to our sponsors and media partner the Irish Examiner for their support of these awards,” added Ms Fitzgibbon.

The list of winners are:

Overall Digital Marketing Legend 2022: IMART & Fuller Marketing