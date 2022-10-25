Cork author comes third in national short story competition

A Cork author has been recognised in this year's RTÉ Short Story Competition in honour of Francis MacManus.

Cnámharlach Uaigneach by Nicola Crean was announced as Third Prize by judge Éilis Ní Dhuibhne, who presented Nicola with a cheque for €3,000 at the live event hosted by Sean Rocks in the Pavilion Theatre in Dun Laoghaire. The show was broadcast live on RTÉ Radio 1 as part of an Arena special programme.

Nicola Crean was born and raised and returned to Carrigaline after having lived, worked and travelled all over the world. Nicola “loves hats and wears a lot of them, woolly and metaphorical; she is a mom, a teacher, an athlete and a messer,” announced the awards organisers.

Nicola has co-written two text books for Physical Education but this is her first foray into the world of fiction.

Nicola said, “my kids always want a ‘one time’ at bedtime. Growing with them since they were tiny, this ‘one time’ has evolved. It started out as me recounting all the fairy tales I could remember, interspersed with details from their day.

“Then I tried to combine the stories, like Red Riding Hood meeting Goldilocks in the woods on her way to Grandma’s house. I might try to add a moral or ethical element to it, if I felt they were going through a significant phase of development in their little lives. The end result is Cnámharlach Uaigneach.”

Éilis Ní Dhuibhne, judge, Sean Rocks, presenter of RTE Radio 1 Arena, Lisa McInerney, judge and Ferdia MacAnna, judge. Pic: Maxwells.

Judge Éilis Ní Dhuibhne said Nicola’s short story is "a surrealist, and definitely absurdist, story. It takes traditional tropes, in this instance very well-known wonder tales from the Disney storybook world, with a nod and wink to Patrick Kavanagh, and plays with them. With no pretensions to be anything other than playful and entertaining, it’s a highly amusing tale which would appeal to children and adults. The wink and elbow language of delight, one might say."

First prize on the night went to Big Why, Little Why, by Brendan Killeen, while the second prize went to Fire Starter by Alan McCormick.

The ten exciting new stories shortlisted from more than 1,700 entries, and selected by the judges. The stories remain available to read and podcast on www.rte.ie/culture.